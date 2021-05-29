MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Italian club Napoli hires…

Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 6:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Luciano Spalletti was hired Saturday as the new coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.

“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement. “Welcome, Luciano — we’ll do great work together.”

The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

Pentagon now plans to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up