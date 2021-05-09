CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Wilmington (Washington) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 _
Asheville (Houston) 0 0 .000 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1
Hickory (Texas) 0 0 .000 1
Rome (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 1
Greenville (Boston) 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12

Hickory 4, Greensboro 2

Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1

Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

