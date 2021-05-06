CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Wilmington (Washington) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 _
Asheville (Houston) 0 0 .000 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1
Hickory (Texas) 0 0 .000 1
Rome (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 1
Greenville (Boston) 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Hickory 4

Asheville 6, Brooklyn 1

Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7

Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 9, Greenville 2

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 7, Greenville 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Greensboro 8, Hickory 7

Asheville 11, Brooklyn 4

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 14, Greenville 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

