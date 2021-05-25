High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 12 7 .632 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 10…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 12 7 .632 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 10 9 .526 2 Wilmington (Washington) 9 10 .474 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 8 11 .421 4 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 11 .389 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 7 .632 — Rome (Atlanta) 11 8 .579 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 10 9 .526 2 Asheville (Houston) 9 9 .500 2½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 9 10 .474 3 Greenville (Boston) 8 11 .421 4 Hickory (Texas) 8 11 .421 4

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 1

Greensboro 3, Wilmington 0

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 2, 7 innings

Rome 6, Greenville 5

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.