High-A East Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Greenville (Boston)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|10
|.286
|6
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
Greensboro 5, Hickory 1
Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn 14, Hudson Valley 0
Asheville 6, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 8, Rome 1
Greensboro 8, Hickory 5
Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
