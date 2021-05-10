CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Edinson Cavani to stay another season at Manchester United

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 12:56 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has agreed to stay another season.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has 15 goals in his first season, helping United to second in the English Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

“Over the season I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents,” he said on Monday. “I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.”

Cavani has been a huge hit at Old Trafford since arriving as a free agent in October, both with his goals and assists but also with his attitude and application which rubs off on younger players such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

“I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong. He has been everything I thought he would be and more,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “As coaches, we knew about his goal scoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

