ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Orlando 51 27 19 4 1 59 157 165
Greenville 56 25 17 11 3 64 160 172
Jacksonville 51 26 19 3 3 58 147 145
South Carolina 53 23 17 9 4 59 155 167
Wheeling 51 17 28 5 1 40 150 184

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 35 22 9 3 1 48 127 91
Wichita 57 34 16 5 2 75 172 148
Allen 54 33 18 2 1 69 175 149
Rapid City 53 27 22 3 1 58 161 168
Utah 55 23 21 5 6 57 153 178
Tulsa 56 25 23 6 2 58 132 152
Kansas City 54 22 23 7 2 53 149 162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 8, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 1

Allen 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 6, Utah 3

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Florida at Indy, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 2, Utah 0

Florida at Indy, ppd

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, ppd

Florida at Fort Wayne, ppd

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

