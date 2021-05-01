All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|178
|142
|Indy
|50
|28
|18
|4
|0
|60
|150
|143
|Orlando
|51
|27
|19
|4
|1
|59
|157
|165
|Greenville
|56
|25
|17
|11
|3
|64
|160
|172
|Jacksonville
|51
|26
|19
|3
|3
|58
|147
|145
|South Carolina
|53
|23
|17
|9
|4
|59
|155
|167
|Wheeling
|51
|17
|28
|5
|1
|40
|150
|184
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|35
|22
|9
|3
|1
|48
|127
|91
|Wichita
|57
|34
|16
|5
|2
|75
|172
|148
|Allen
|54
|33
|18
|2
|1
|69
|175
|149
|Rapid City
|53
|27
|22
|3
|1
|58
|161
|168
|Utah
|55
|23
|21
|5
|6
|57
|153
|178
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|23
|6
|2
|58
|132
|152
|Kansas City
|54
|22
|23
|7
|2
|53
|149
|162
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
South Carolina 6, Orlando 2
Jacksonville 8, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 1
Allen 3, Wichita 2
Tulsa 6, Utah 3
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2
Florida at Indy, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 2, Utah 0
Florida at Indy, ppd
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, ppd
Florida at Fort Wayne, ppd
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
