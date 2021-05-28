Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|13
|9
|.619
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|15
|.286
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|17
|.190
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|17
|.190
|11
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
___
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire 10, Somerset 8, 11 innings, game 1
Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1, game 2
Richmond 4, Reading 3, game 1
Reading 6, Richmond 4, game 2
Binghamton 3, Akron 2, game 1, 8 innings
Binghamton 8, Akron 7, game 2
Portland 4, Hartford 2
Altoona 7, Erie 5
Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3
|Friday’s Games
Hartford 10, Portland 2
Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.
Erie at Altoona, ppd.
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.
Richmond at Reading, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.