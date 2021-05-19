Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie 3, Binghamton 2
Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1
Richmond 6, Bowie 5
Portland 12, New Hampshire 6
Akron 3, Reading 1
Somerset 2, Hartford 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0
Erie 5, Binghamton 4
Bowie 2, Richmond 1
Portland 3, New Hampshire 2
Reading 8, Akron 4
Somerset 6, Hartford 4
|Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
