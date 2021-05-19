MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 9 5 .643
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 9 5 .643
Hartford (Colorado) 5 9 .357 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 9 .357 4
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 11 .214 6
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 12 .077
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 10 3 .769
Erie (Detroit) 10 4 .714 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 5 .643
Akron (Cleveland) 8 5 .615 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 5 .615 2
Harrisburg (Washington) 5 9 .357

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Akron 3, Reading 1

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading 8, Akron 4

Somerset 6, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

