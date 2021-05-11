Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 5 2 .714 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 2…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 5 2 .714 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 2 .714 — Hartford (Colorado) 2 5 .286 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 2 5 .286 3 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286 3 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000 4½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 6 0 1.00 — Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .857 ½ Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2 Erie (Detroit) 4 3 .571 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 1 6 .143 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 5, Erie 0

Altoona 5, Binghamton 0

Bowie 6, Reading 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 5

Hartford 8, Portland 4

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

