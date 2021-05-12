Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 6 2 .750 — Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 4…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 6 2 .750 — Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 1 Arkansas (Seattle) 4 3 .571 1½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 5 .286 3½ Springfield (St. Louis) 1 7 .125 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 6 2 .750 — Amarillo (Arizona) 5 3 .625 1 Midland (Oakland) 4 4 .500 2 San Antonio (San Diego) 4 4 .500 2 Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Springfield 2

Midland 6, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 3, Wichita 2

Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1

Midland 9, San Antonio 2

Wichita 1, Amarillo 0

Northwest Arkansas 9, Tulsa 2

Arkansas 4, Springfield 2

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

