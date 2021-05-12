CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 6 2 .750
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 1
Arkansas (Seattle) 4 3 .571
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 5 .286
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 7 .125 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 6 2 .750
Amarillo (Arizona) 5 3 .625 1
Midland (Oakland) 4 4 .500 2
San Antonio (San Diego) 4 4 .500 2
Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Springfield 2

Midland 6, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 3, Wichita 2

Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1

Midland 9, San Antonio 2

Wichita 1, Amarillo 0

Northwest Arkansas 9, Tulsa 2

Arkansas 4, Springfield 2

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up