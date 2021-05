NEW YORK (AP) — Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The incident came midway through the second period Thursday night in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory in Edmonton.

The suspension will cost MacEwen $7,112.

