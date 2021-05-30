All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|Boston
|32
|20
|.615
|1
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|Baltimore
|17
|36
|.321
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|3½
|Kansas City
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|Minnesota
|21
|31
|.404
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Houston
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Seattle
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Philadelphia
|25
|28
|.472
|4
|Miami
|24
|28
|.462
|4½
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|29
|23
|.558
|½
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|2
|Cincinnati
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|Pittsburgh
|20
|32
|.385
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|San Francisco
|33
|20
|.623
|½
|Los Angeles
|31
|22
|.585
|2½
|Colorado
|20
|34
|.370
|14
|Arizona
|19
|35
|.352
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0
Boston 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 4, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 3, Miami 1
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 9, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-4) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
