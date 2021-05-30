All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 20 .630 _ Boston 32 20 .615 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 20 .630 _ Boston 32 20 .615 1 New York 29 24 .547 4½ Toronto 27 25 .519 6 Baltimore 17 36 .321 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 32 20 .615 _ Cleveland 28 23 .549 3½ Kansas City 25 26 .490 6½ Detroit 22 31 .415 10½ Minnesota 21 31 .404 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 31 24 .564 _ Houston 28 24 .538 1½ Seattle 27 27 .500 3½ Los Angeles 24 29 .453 6 Texas 22 33 .400 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 20 .556 _ Atlanta 24 26 .480 3½ Philadelphia 25 28 .472 4 Miami 24 28 .462 4½ Washington 21 28 .429 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 30 23 .566 _ Chicago 29 23 .558 ½ Milwaukee 28 25 .528 2 Cincinnati 23 28 .451 6 Pittsburgh 20 32 .385 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 34 20 .630 _ San Francisco 33 20 .623 ½ Los Angeles 31 22 .585 2½ Colorado 20 34 .370 14 Arizona 19 35 .352 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0

Boston 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 4, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 3, Miami 1

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-4) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

