CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 34 20 .630 _
Boston 32 20 .615 1
New York 29 24 .547
Toronto 27 25 .519 6
Baltimore 17 36 .321 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 20 .615 _
Cleveland 28 23 .549
Kansas City 25 26 .490
Detroit 22 31 .415 10½
Minnesota 21 31 .404 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 24 .564 _
Houston 28 24 .538
Seattle 27 27 .500
Los Angeles 24 29 .453 6
Texas 22 33 .400 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 25 20 .556 _
Atlanta 24 26 .480
Philadelphia 25 28 .472 4
Miami 24 28 .462
Washington 21 28 .429 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 30 23 .566 _
Chicago 29 23 .558 ½
Milwaukee 28 25 .528 2
Cincinnati 23 28 .451 6
Pittsburgh 20 32 .385

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 34 20 .630 _
San Francisco 33 20 .623 ½
Los Angeles 31 22 .585
Colorado 20 34 .370 14
Arizona 19 35 .352 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0

Boston 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 4, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 3, Miami 1

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Miami at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-4) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-3), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up