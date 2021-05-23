MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | Advice for holiday weekend road trips | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 29 19 .604 _
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _
New York 28 19 .596 ½
Toronto 23 22 .511
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 19 .578 _
Cleveland 24 20 .545
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4
Detroit 18 28 .391
Minnesota 17 29 .370

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 20 .583 _
Houston 26 21 .553
Texas 22 27 .449
Seattle 21 26 .447
Los Angeles 20 27 .426

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 19 .525 _
Atlanta 23 24 .489
Philadelphia 23 24 .489
Miami 22 24 .478 2
Washington 20 23 .465

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _
Chicago 24 22 .522 2
Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3
Cincinnati 20 25 .444
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 30 17 .638 _
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2
Colorado 18 29 .383 12
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

