All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|New York
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|Toronto
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Baltimore
|17
|29
|.370
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|20
|.545
|1½
|Kansas City
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Detroit
|18
|28
|.391
|8½
|Minnesota
|17
|29
|.370
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|Houston
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Texas
|22
|27
|.449
|6½
|Seattle
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Los Angeles
|20
|27
|.426
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Philadelphia
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Miami
|22
|24
|.478
|2
|Washington
|20
|23
|.465
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|26
|20
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Milwaukee
|23
|23
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|28
|.391
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|1
|San Francisco
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|Colorado
|18
|29
|.383
|12
|Arizona
|18
|30
|.375
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.