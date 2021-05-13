CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 23 16 .590 _
Toronto 20 16 .556
New York 20 17 .541 2
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 13 .629 _
Cleveland 21 14 .600 1
Kansas City 16 20 .444
Detroit 13 24 .351 10
Minnesota 12 23 .343 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 16 .590 _
Houston 21 17 .553
Seattle 18 20 .474
Texas 18 21 .462 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 13 .581 _
Philadelphia 20 18 .526
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4
Miami 17 20 .459 4
Washington 14 19 .424 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 15 .605 _
Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3
Cincinnati 17 18 .486
Chicago 17 19 .472 5
Pittsburgh 15 22 .405

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 14 .622 _
San Diego 21 17 .553
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3
Arizona 17 21 .447
Colorado 14 24 .368

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Oakland 4, Boston 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 8, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

