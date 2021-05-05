All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 18 13 .581 _ New York 16 14 .533 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 18 13 .581 _ New York 16 14 .533 1½ Tampa Bay 17 15 .531 1½ Toronto 15 14 .517 2 Baltimore 15 16 .484 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 13 .552 _ Cleveland 16 13 .552 _ Kansas City 16 13 .552 _ Minnesota 11 18 .379 5 Detroit 9 22 .290 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 19 13 .594 _ Seattle 17 15 .531 2 Houston 15 15 .500 3 Texas 15 17 .469 4 Los Angeles 13 16 .448 4½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 16 15 .516 _ New York 12 13 .480 1 Atlanta 14 16 .467 1½ Washington 12 14 .462 1½ Miami 13 16 .448 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 18 13 .581 _ Milwaukee 17 14 .548 1 Chicago 15 16 .484 3 Cincinnati 14 15 .483 3 Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 13 .581 _ San Diego 18 14 .563 ½ Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½ Arizona 15 15 .500 2½ Colorado 12 19 .387 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3

Boston 11, Detroit 7

Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Texas 3, Minnesota 1

Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Toronto 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 8, Arizona 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

