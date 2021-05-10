CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aces’ Angel McCoughtry tears ACL in right knee

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 7:49 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aces forward Angel McCoughtry has a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee, the team announced Monday.

The veteran guard was hurt 2:49 into a game Saturday against Los Angeles. McCoughtry came down with an offensive rebound before being helped from the court.

“Eerily similar to what happened to me the first time, and my results came back as a torn ACL, torn meniscus. I was heartbroken. Again,” McCoughtry said on social media. “Initially, every negative thought came to my head. Then I realized … this game has been such a blessing to me and so has God. I will conquer this challenge even better than last time. I will recover and fight my way back to the court. I still have tons of basketball to play, God has ALWAYS delivered for me … and it’s not over yet!”

The 34-year-old averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season with Las Vegas, her first with the team. She missed the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury the year before.

