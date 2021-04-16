PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72
|First Round
Fred Couples 30-33_63
Bernhard Langer 32-33_65
Gene Sauers 33-33_66
Steve Stricker 33-33_66
Robert Karlsson 32-34_66
Kirk Triplett 32-35_67
Tim Petrovic 34-33_67
Corey Pavin 33-35_68
David Toms 34-34_68
Glen Day 31-37_68
Shane Bertsch 34-34_68
Alex Cejka 34-34_68
Scott Dunlap 34-35_69
Fred Funk 35-34_69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36_69
Marco Dawson 35-34_69
Ken Tanigawa 36-33_69
Billy Mayfair 34-35_69
Doug Barron 34-35_69
Kent Jones 34-35_69
David McKenzie 34-35_69
John Huston 34-36_70
Jeff Sluman 33-37_70
Scott Parel 36-34_70
Kevin Sutherland 35-35_70
Jerry Kelly 36-34_70
Vijay Singh 36-34_70
Woody Austin 33-37_70
Brandt Jobe 34-36_70
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-33_70
Ken Duke 34-36_70
David Frost 34-36_70
Tom Byrum 34-36_70
Michael Allen 35-35_70
Stephen Leaney 34-36_70
Darren Clarke 36-35_71
Tom Lehman 36-35_71
Jeff Maggert 36-35_71
Lee Janzen 36-35_71
Tommy Armour III 33-38_71
Steve Pate 35-37_72
Retief Goosen 35-37_72
Mike Weir 37-35_72
Rocco Mediate 36-36_72
Colin Montgomerie 38-34_72
Duffy Waldorf 34-38_72
Fran Quinn 37-35_72
Craig Bowden 34-38_72
Jesper Parnevik 38-35_73
José María Olazábal 36-37_73
Ian Woosnam 35-38_73
Brett Quigley 34-39_73
Wes Short, Jr. 37-36_73
Larry Mize 36-37_73
Tom Gillis 36-37_73
Chris DiMarco 40-34_74
Loren Roberts 35-39_74
Billy Andrade 38-36_74
Steve Flesch 37-37_74
Jesús Rivas 38-36_74
Olin Browne 37-38_75
Mark O’Meara 35-40_75
Tim Herron 38-37_75
Mark Brooks 36-39_75
Robin Byrd 39-36_75
Rod Pampling 35-41_76
Peter Jacobsen 37-39_76
Jay Haas 38-38_76
Brad Faxon 39-37_76
Ernie Els 37-39_76
Sandy Lyle 37-39_76
Joe Durant 36-40_76
Cameron Beckman 39-38_77
Scott Verplank 36-41_77
Paul Goydos 39-38_77
Scott Hoch 37-40_77
Paul Broadhurst 35-43_78
Frank Lickliter II 41-37_78
Stephen Ames 35-44_79
Scott McCarron 42-37_79
John Harris 36-53_89
