PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 6:32 PM

Friday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72
First Round

Fred Couples 30-33_63

Bernhard Langer 32-33_65

Gene Sauers 33-33_66

Steve Stricker 33-33_66

Robert Karlsson 32-34_66

Kirk Triplett 32-35_67

Tim Petrovic 34-33_67

Corey Pavin 33-35_68

David Toms 34-34_68

Glen Day 31-37_68

Shane Bertsch 34-34_68

Alex Cejka 34-34_68

Scott Dunlap 34-35_69

Fred Funk 35-34_69

Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36_69

Marco Dawson 35-34_69

Ken Tanigawa 36-33_69

Billy Mayfair 34-35_69

Doug Barron 34-35_69

Kent Jones 34-35_69

David McKenzie 34-35_69

John Huston 34-36_70

Jeff Sluman 33-37_70

Scott Parel 36-34_70

Kevin Sutherland 35-35_70

Jerry Kelly 36-34_70

Vijay Singh 36-34_70

Woody Austin 33-37_70

Brandt Jobe 34-36_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 37-33_70

Ken Duke 34-36_70

David Frost 34-36_70

Tom Byrum 34-36_70

Michael Allen 35-35_70

Stephen Leaney 34-36_70

Darren Clarke 36-35_71

Tom Lehman 36-35_71

Jeff Maggert 36-35_71

Lee Janzen 36-35_71

Tommy Armour III 33-38_71

Steve Pate 35-37_72

Retief Goosen 35-37_72

Mike Weir 37-35_72

Rocco Mediate 36-36_72

Colin Montgomerie 38-34_72

Duffy Waldorf 34-38_72

Fran Quinn 37-35_72

Craig Bowden 34-38_72

Jesper Parnevik 38-35_73

José María Olazábal 36-37_73

Ian Woosnam 35-38_73

Brett Quigley 34-39_73

Wes Short, Jr. 37-36_73

Larry Mize 36-37_73

Tom Gillis 36-37_73

Chris DiMarco 40-34_74

Loren Roberts 35-39_74

Billy Andrade 38-36_74

Steve Flesch 37-37_74

Jesús Rivas 38-36_74

Olin Browne 37-38_75

Mark O’Meara 35-40_75

Tim Herron 38-37_75

Mark Brooks 36-39_75

Robin Byrd 39-36_75

Rod Pampling 35-41_76

Peter Jacobsen 37-39_76

Jay Haas 38-38_76

Brad Faxon 39-37_76

Ernie Els 37-39_76

Sandy Lyle 37-39_76

Joe Durant 36-40_76

Cameron Beckman 39-38_77

Scott Verplank 36-41_77

Paul Goydos 39-38_77

Scott Hoch 37-40_77

Paul Broadhurst 35-43_78

Frank Lickliter II 41-37_78

Stephen Ames 35-44_79

Scott McCarron 42-37_79

John Harris 36-53_89

