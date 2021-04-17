PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72
|Second Round
Robert Karlsson 66-66_132
Fred Couples 63-69_132
Alex Cejka 68-65_133
Steve Stricker 66-67_133
Bernhard Langer 65-68_133
Gene Sauers 66-69_135
Kevin Sutherland 70-66_136
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-67_136
Glen Day 68-69_137
Tim Petrovic 67-70_137
Vijay Singh 70-68_138
Scott Parel 70-68_138
David McKenzie 69-69_138
Marco Dawson 69-69_138
Billy Mayfair 69-69_138
David Toms 68-70_138
Retief Goosen 72-67_139
John Huston 70-69_139
Kent Jones 69-70_139
Shane Bertsch 68-71_139
Craig Bowden 72-68_140
Rocco Mediate 72-68_140
Lee Janzen 71-69_140
Brandt Jobe 70-70_140
Jeff Sluman 70-70_140
Corey Pavin 68-72_140
Scott Dunlap 69-72_141
Kirk Triplett 67-74_141
Mike Weir 72-70_142
Doug Barron 69-73_142
Ken Tanigawa 69-73_142
Fred Funk 69-73_142
Brett Quigley 73-70_143
Larry Mize 73-70_143
Steve Pate 72-71_143
Tom Lehman 71-72_143
Michael Allen 70-73_143
Darren Clarke 71-72_143
Tom Byrum 70-73_143
Colin Montgomerie 72-72_144
Woody Austin 70-74_144
Paul Goydos 77-68_145
Brad Faxon 76-69_145
Mark O’Meara 75-70_145
Billy Andrade 74-71_145
Jesper Parnevik 73-72_145
Jeff Maggert 71-74_145
Stephen Leaney 70-75_145
Ken Duke 70-75_145
David Frost 70-75_145
Jerry Kelly 70-75_145
Joe Durant 76-70_146
Rod Pampling 76-70_146
Steve Flesch 74-72_146
Jesús Rivas 74-72_146
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-76_146
Tim Herron 75-72_147
Chris DiMarco 74-73_147
Loren Roberts 74-73_147
Cameron Beckman 77-71_148
Tom Gillis 73-75_148
Wes Short, Jr. 73-75_148
José María Olazábal 73-75_148
Duffy Waldorf 72-76_148
Paul Broadhurst 78-71_149
Ernie Els 76-73_149
Peter Jacobsen 76-73_149
Mark Brooks 75-74_149
Stephen Ames 79-71_150
Scott Hoch 77-73_150
Jay Haas 76-74_150
Ian Woosnam 73-77_150
Olin Browne 75-76_151
Fran Quinn 72-79_151
Sandy Lyle 76-77_153
Robin Byrd 75-78_153
Frank Lickliter II 78-77_155
Scott Verplank 77-78_155
John Harris 89-69_158
Scott McCarron 79-81_160
