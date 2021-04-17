PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72 Second Round Robert Karlsson 66-66_132 Fred…

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72 Second Round

Robert Karlsson 66-66_132

Fred Couples 63-69_132

Alex Cejka 68-65_133

Steve Stricker 66-67_133

Bernhard Langer 65-68_133

Gene Sauers 66-69_135

Kevin Sutherland 70-66_136

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-67_136

Glen Day 68-69_137

Tim Petrovic 67-70_137

Vijay Singh 70-68_138

Scott Parel 70-68_138

David McKenzie 69-69_138

Marco Dawson 69-69_138

Billy Mayfair 69-69_138

David Toms 68-70_138

Retief Goosen 72-67_139

John Huston 70-69_139

Kent Jones 69-70_139

Shane Bertsch 68-71_139

Craig Bowden 72-68_140

Rocco Mediate 72-68_140

Lee Janzen 71-69_140

Brandt Jobe 70-70_140

Jeff Sluman 70-70_140

Corey Pavin 68-72_140

Scott Dunlap 69-72_141

Kirk Triplett 67-74_141

Mike Weir 72-70_142

Doug Barron 69-73_142

Ken Tanigawa 69-73_142

Fred Funk 69-73_142

Brett Quigley 73-70_143

Larry Mize 73-70_143

Steve Pate 72-71_143

Tom Lehman 71-72_143

Michael Allen 70-73_143

Darren Clarke 71-72_143

Tom Byrum 70-73_143

Colin Montgomerie 72-72_144

Woody Austin 70-74_144

Paul Goydos 77-68_145

Brad Faxon 76-69_145

Mark O’Meara 75-70_145

Billy Andrade 74-71_145

Jesper Parnevik 73-72_145

Jeff Maggert 71-74_145

Stephen Leaney 70-75_145

Ken Duke 70-75_145

David Frost 70-75_145

Jerry Kelly 70-75_145

Joe Durant 76-70_146

Rod Pampling 76-70_146

Steve Flesch 74-72_146

Jesús Rivas 74-72_146

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-76_146

Tim Herron 75-72_147

Chris DiMarco 74-73_147

Loren Roberts 74-73_147

Cameron Beckman 77-71_148

Tom Gillis 73-75_148

Wes Short, Jr. 73-75_148

José María Olazábal 73-75_148

Duffy Waldorf 72-76_148

Paul Broadhurst 78-71_149

Ernie Els 76-73_149

Peter Jacobsen 76-73_149

Mark Brooks 75-74_149

Stephen Ames 79-71_150

Scott Hoch 77-73_150

Jay Haas 76-74_150

Ian Woosnam 73-77_150

Olin Browne 75-76_151

Fran Quinn 72-79_151

Sandy Lyle 76-77_153

Robin Byrd 75-78_153

Frank Lickliter II 78-77_155

Scott Verplank 77-78_155

John Harris 89-69_158

Scott McCarron 79-81_160

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.