New Jersey faces New York on 6-game home slide

New York Rangers (19-16-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-20-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays New York looking to break its six-game home slide.

The Devils are 14-20-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has allowed 33 power-play goals, stopping 71.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Rangers are 19-16-6 against the rest of their division. New York ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

New York took down New Jersey 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6. Ryan Strome scored two goals for the Rangers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with 14 goals and has 19 points. Jesper Bratt has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 26 points. Adam Fox has 14 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.