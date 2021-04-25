CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Results

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 6:14 PM

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191 laps, 49 points.

2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 41.

3. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 45.

4. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 35.

5. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191, 42.

6. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 191, 31.

7. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 30.

8. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

9. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191, 42.

10. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 27.

11. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 191, 26.

12. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 191, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 24.

14. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

15. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 22.

16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

17. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 191, 23.

18. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191, 26.

19. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 191, 28.

20. (39) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 191, 0.

21. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 25.

22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 191, 15.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 191, 14.

24. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

25. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 191, 0.

26. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 191, 0.

27. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 190, 10.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

29. (40) Timmy Hill, Ford, 190, 0.

30. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

31. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189, 6.

32. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 12.

33. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 186, 7.

34. (35) Joey Gase, Ford, 186, 0.

35. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 185, 2.

36. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 180, 1.

37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 1.

38. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 123, 5.

39. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 59, 1.

40. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

