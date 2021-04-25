NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191 laps, 49 points.

2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 41.

3. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 45.

4. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 35.

5. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191, 42.

6. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 191, 31.

7. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 30.

8. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

9. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191, 42.

10. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 27.

11. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 191, 26.

12. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 191, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 24.

14. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

15. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 22.

16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

17. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 191, 23.

18. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191, 26.

19. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 191, 28.

20. (39) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 191, 0.

21. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 25.

22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 191, 15.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 191, 14.

24. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

25. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 191, 0.

26. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 191, 0.

27. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 190, 10.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

29. (40) Timmy Hill, Ford, 190, 0.

30. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

31. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189, 6.

32. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 12.

33. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 186, 7.

34. (35) Joey Gase, Ford, 186, 0.

35. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 185, 2.

36. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 180, 1.

37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 1.

38. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 123, 5.

39. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 59, 1.

40. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

