MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 10:05 AM

Through Sunday, April 18

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 2
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2

24 players tied with 1

Assists
Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2

25 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6
Michael Barrios, COL 5
Robert Beric, CHI 5
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 5
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Randall Leal, NSH 4
Michael Barrios, COL 3
Robert Beric, CHI 3
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3

14 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

28 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

29 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI 0.00
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.00
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.00
Eloy Room, CLB 0.00
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.00
William Yarbrough, COL 0.00
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
John Pulskamp, KC 1.00
Chris Seitz, DC 1.00

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 1
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1
Stefan Frei, SEA 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Brad Guzan, ATL 1
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 1
Eloy Room, CLB 1
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1
William Yarbrough, COL 1

___

Saves
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 11
Brad Stuver, ATX 7
Andre Blake, PHI 6
Jonathan Bond, LA 6
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 6
Eloy Room, CLB 5
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5
Matt Turner, NE 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 4
William Yarbrough, COL 4

___

