MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 1:45 PM

Through Friday, April 16

Goals
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2
Paul Marie, SJ 1
Fredy Montero, SEA 1
Joao Paulo, SEA 1
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 1
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 1
Assists
Will Bruin, SEA 1
Joe Corona, HOU 1
Fredy Montero, SEA 1
Tyler Pasher, HOU 1
Joao Paulo, SEA 1
Alex Roldan, SEA 1
Cristian Roldan, SEA 1
Shea Salinas, SJ 1

___

Shots
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5
Brad Smith, SEA 4
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 3
Robin Lod, MIN 3
Ramon Abila, MIN 2
Oswaldo Alanis, SJ 2
Fafa Picault, HOU 2

___

Shots on Goal
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 2

8 players tied with 1

___

Cautions
Xavier Arreaga, SEA 1
Chase Gasper, MIN 1
Derrick Jones, HOU 1
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 1
Joao Paulo, SEA 1
Fafa Picault, HOU 1
Eric Remedi, SJ 1
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 1
Andres Rios, SJ 1
Cristian Roldan, SEA 1
Matias Vera, HOU 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Xavier Arreaga, SEA 1 0 1
Chase Gasper, MIN 1 0 1
Derrick Jones, HOU 1 0 1
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 1 0 1
Joao Paulo, SEA 1 0 1
Fafa Picault, HOU 1 0 1
Eric Remedi, SJ 1 0 1
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 1 0 1
Andres Rios, SJ 1 0 1
Cristian Roldan, SEA 1 0 1
Matias Vera, HOU 1 0 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 2.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 4.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 1

___

Saves
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 4
Marko Maric, HOU 3

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

