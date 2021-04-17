MLS Leaders

Through Friday, April 16 Goals Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2 Paul Marie, SJ 1 Fredy Montero, SEA 1 Joao Paulo, SEA…

Through Friday, April 16

Goals Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2 Paul Marie, SJ 1 Fredy Montero, SEA 1 Joao Paulo, SEA 1 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 1 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 1 Assists Will Bruin, SEA 1 Joe Corona, HOU 1 Fredy Montero, SEA 1 Tyler Pasher, HOU 1 Joao Paulo, SEA 1 Alex Roldan, SEA 1 Cristian Roldan, SEA 1 Shea Salinas, SJ 1

Shots Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5 Brad Smith, SEA 4 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 4 Jan Gregus, MIN 3 Robin Lod, MIN 3 Ramon Abila, MIN 2 Oswaldo Alanis, SJ 2 Fafa Picault, HOU 2

Shots on Goal Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 2

8 players tied with 1

Cautions Xavier Arreaga, SEA 1 Chase Gasper, MIN 1 Derrick Jones, HOU 1 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 1 Joao Paulo, SEA 1 Fafa Picault, HOU 1 Eric Remedi, SJ 1 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 1 Andres Rios, SJ 1 Cristian Roldan, SEA 1 Matias Vera, HOU 1

Cards Y R TOTAL Xavier Arreaga, SEA 1 0 1 Chase Gasper, MIN 1 0 1 Derrick Jones, HOU 1 0 1 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 1 0 1 Joao Paulo, SEA 1 0 1 Fafa Picault, HOU 1 0 1 Eric Remedi, SJ 1 0 1 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 1 0 1 Andres Rios, SJ 1 0 1 Cristian Roldan, SEA 1 0 1 Matias Vera, HOU 1 0 1

Goals-Allowed Avg. Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00 Marko Maric, HOU 1.00 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 2.00 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 4.00

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 1

Saves Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 4 Marko Maric, HOU 3

