MLS Leaders

Through Friday, April 16
|Goals
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|2
|Paul Marie, SJ
|1
|Fredy Montero, SEA
|1
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|1
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|1
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|1
|Assists
|Will Bruin, SEA
|1
|Joe Corona, HOU
|1
|Fredy Montero, SEA
|1
|Tyler Pasher, HOU
|1
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|1
|Alex Roldan, SEA
|1
|Cristian Roldan, SEA
|1
|Shea Salinas, SJ
|1
|Shots
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|7
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|5
|Brad Smith, SEA
|4
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|4
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|3
|Robin Lod, MIN
|3
|Ramon Abila, MIN
|2
|Oswaldo Alanis, SJ
|2
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|2
|Shots on Goal
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|3
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|2
8 players tied with 1
|Cautions
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|1
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|1
|Derrick Jones, HOU
|1
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|1
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|1
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|1
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|1
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|1
|Andres Rios, SJ
|1
|Cristian Roldan, SEA
|1
|Matias Vera, HOU
|1
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|1
|0
|1
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|1
|0
|1
|Derrick Jones, HOU
|1
|0
|1
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|1
|0
|1
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|1
|0
|1
|Fafa Picault, HOU
|1
|0
|1
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|1
|0
|1
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|1
|0
|1
|Andres Rios, SJ
|1
|0
|1
|Cristian Roldan, SEA
|1
|0
|1
|Matias Vera, HOU
|1
|0
|1
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.00
|Marko Maric, HOU
|1.00
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|2.00
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|4.00
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1
|Saves
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|4
|Marko Maric, HOU
|3
