Miami Open Results

Friday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $3,343,785

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Jannik Sinner (21), Italy, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (26), Poland, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-2.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

