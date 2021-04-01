CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
MATCHDAY: Struggler Huesca visits Levante in Spanish league

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 3:47 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Spanish league struggler Huesca visits Levante hoping to boost its bid to climb out of the relegation zone. The team from northern Spain is in last place but has shown some progress since making a coaching change in January. With a win, two draws and two losses in its last five games, it is only is four points from safety. Levante is comfortably in 10th place and has only lost twice at home this season. It will need to go on a winning streak over the final 10 rounds of the season to contend for a Europa League berth.

