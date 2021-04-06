CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Madrid’s Varane positive for virus, out of Liverpool game

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 8:02 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team’s clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning. The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club’s training center.

Varane’s absence adds to Madrid’s problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can’t count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.

Tuesday’s game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

