Lewandowski returns from injury, targets scoring record

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 7:45 AM

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski returned to training with the Bayern Munich team on Wednesday as the Polish striker aims to break a longstanding record for most goals in a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski pulled a ligament in his knee during Poland’s win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying last month and missed both legs of Bayern’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Coach Hansi Flick hopes Lewandowski can return in time for Bayern’s game at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski has 35 goals from 25 league games with four matches left in which to break Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season.

“I don’t know whether I can do that (break the record), but I hope when I’m back out there that I can show my level from the first minute and score goals straight away,” Lewandowski said on the club website Tuesday.

Bayern can win the Bundesliga title for a record-extending ninth time in a row with a victory over Mainz. Bayern stretched its lead to 10 points on Tuesday when it beat Bayer Leverkusen and second-place Leipzig lost at Cologne.

