Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 6:34 PM

Sunday
At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
Destin, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
Final Round

Stephan Jaeger, $108,000 67-67-66-66_266

David Lipsky, $54,000 68-64-67-67_266

Andrew Novak, $36,000 62-67-67-71_267

Erik Barnes, $27,000 74-65-66-63_268

Paul Haley II, $20,900 69-67-68-65_269

Lee Hodges, $20,900 70-65-68-66_269

Billy Kennerly, $20,900 69-67-64-69_269

Ben Kohles, $17,100 71-67-67-65_270

Chad Ramey, $17,100 69-66-69-66_270

Kevin Dougherty, $14,230 67-70-65-69_271

Josh Hart, $14,230 66-67-68-70_271

Max McGreevy, $14,230 71-70-64-66_271

Brandon Crick, $11,850 68-69-68-67_272

Adam Svensson, $11,850 67-66-70-69_272

Austin Smotherman, $10,500 66-74-64-69_273

Peyton White, $10,500 71-69-67-66_273

Alex Chiarella, $8,418 68-73-66-67_274

Harrison Endycott, $8,418 70-68-70-66_274

Nick Hardy, $8,418 72-69-73-60_274

David Kocher, $8,418 71-65-68-70_274

Seth Reeves, $8,418 70-65-65-74_274

Stephen Franken, $6,098 72-68-72-63_275

Taylor Moore, $6,098 73-68-68-66_275

Trey Mullinax, $6,098 70-71-66-68_275

Taylor Pendrith, $6,098 69-67-71-68_275

Brett Drewitt, $4,660 74-67-67-68_276

Brandon Harkins, $4,660 67-72-71-66_276

Garrett Osborn, $4,660 70-66-68-72_276

Davis Riley, $4,660 72-68-66-70_276

Josh Teater, $4,660 73-67-67-69_276

Brett Coletta, $3,930 74-67-70-66_277

Steve Lewton, $3,930 73-68-68-68_277

Andy Pope, $3,930 70-69-68-70_277

Ryan Ruffels, $3,930 74-66-68-69_277

Nicolas Echavarria, $3,570 67-69-69-73_278

Joey Garber, $3,570 68-71-70-69_278

Steven Alker, $3,186 67-74-70-68_279

Julián Etulain, $3,186 72-67-68-72_279

Rico Hoey, $3,186 67-70-69-73_279

Mito Pereira, $3,186 75-64-67-73_279

Brett Stegmaier, $3,186 72-69-69-69_279

Wade Binfield, $2,850 67-69-69-75_280

Zecheng Dou, $2,850 72-69-73-66_280

Taylor Montgomery, $2,850 71-66-69-74_280

Martin Piller, $2,850 73-65-72-70_280

John VanDerLaan, $2,850 70-69-72-69_280

Brian Campbell, $2,604 72-67-74-68_281

Joshua Creel, $2,604 73-64-68-76_281

Steve LeBrun, $2,604 71-68-72-70_281

KK Limbhasut, $2,604 71-69-72-69_281

Dan McCarthy, $2,604 69-68-74-70_281

Matt Oshrine, $2,604 73-67-68-73_281

Alex Prugh, $2,604 68-71-71-71_281

Chase Wright, $2,604 72-69-67-73_281

Tommy Gainey, $2,508 69-72-67-74_282

Harry Hall, $2,508 72-69-68-73_282

Dylan Wu, $2,508 71-68-69-74_282

Roberto Díaz, $2,478 73-66-71-73_283

James Nicholas, $2,478 73-68-71-71_283

Scott Langley, $2,442 71-66-72-75_284

Wes Roach, $2,442 69-72-66-77_284

Ryan Sullivan, $2,442 74-66-72-72_284

Greg Yates, $2,442 69-70-73-72_284

Steve Marino, $2,406 69-72-73-72_286

Braden Thornberry, $2,406 73-68-72-73_286

Paul Barjon, $2,388 74-67-72-77_290

