Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Par Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course Destin, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70 Third Round Andrew Novak 62-67-67_196 -14 David Lipsky 68-64-67_199 -11 Billy Kennerly 69-67-64_200 -10 Stephan Jaeger 67-67-66_200 -10 Seth Reeves 70-65-65_200 -10 Josh Hart 66-67-68_201 -9 Kevin Dougherty 67-70-65_202 -8 Lee Hodges 70-65-68_203 -7 Adam Svensson 67-66-70_203 -7 Austin Smotherman 66-74-64_204 -6 David Kocher 71-65-68_204 -6 Paul Haley II 69-67-68_204 -6 Garrett Osborn 70-66-68_204 -6 Chad Ramey 69-66-69_204 -6 Max McGreevy 71-70-64_205 -5 Erik Barnes 74-65-66_205 -5 Ben Kohles 71-67-67_205 -5 Joshua Creel 73-64-68_205 -5 Brandon Crick 68-69-68_205 -5 Wade Binfield 67-69-69_205 -5 Nicolas Echavarria 67-69-69_205 -5 Davis Riley 72-68-66_206 -4 Mito Pereira 75-64-67_206 -4 Rico Hoey 67-70-69_206 -4 Taylor Montgomery 71-66-69_206 -4 Trey Mullinax 70-71-66_207 -3 Alex Chiarella 68-73-66_207 -3 Wes Roach 69-72-66_207 -3 Peyton White 71-69-67_207 -3 Josh Teater 73-67-67_207 -3 Andy Pope 70-69-68_207 -3 Julián Etulain 72-67-68_207 -3 Taylor Pendrith 69-67-71_207 -3 Brett Drewitt 74-67-67_208 -2 Tommy Gainey 69-72-67_208 -2 Chase Wright 72-69-67_208 -2 Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68_208 -2 Matt Oshrine 73-67-68_208 -2 Dylan Wu 71-68-69_208 -2 Harrison Endycott 70-68-70_208 -2 Steve Lewton 73-68-68_209 -1 Taylor Moore 73-68-68_209 -1 Harry Hall 72-69-68_209 -1 Joey Garber 68-71-70_209 -1 Scott Langley 71-66-72_209 -1 Brett Stegmaier 72-69-69_210 E Roberto Díaz 73-66-71_210 E Brandon Harkins 67-72-71_210 E Alex Prugh 68-71-71_210 E Martin Piller 73-65-72_210 E Brett Coletta 74-67-70_211 +1 Steven Alker 67-74-70_211 +1 John VanDerLaan 70-69-72_211 +1 Steve LeBrun 71-68-72_211 +1 Dan McCarthy 69-68-74_211 +1 James Nicholas 73-68-71_212 +2 KK Limbhasut 71-69-72_212 +2 Ryan Sullivan 74-66-72_212 +2 Stephen Franken 72-68-72_212 +2 Greg Yates 69-70-73_212 +2 Paul Barjon 74-67-72_213 +3 Braden Thornberry 73-68-72_213 +3 Brian Campbell 72-67-74_213 +3 Steve Marino 69-72-73_214 +4 Nick Hardy 72-69-73_214 +4 Zecheng Dou 72-69-73_214 +4