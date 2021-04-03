Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
|Destin, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
|Third Round
Andrew Novak 62-67-67_196 -14
David Lipsky 68-64-67_199 -11
Billy Kennerly 69-67-64_200 -10
Stephan Jaeger 67-67-66_200 -10
Seth Reeves 70-65-65_200 -10
Josh Hart 66-67-68_201 -9
Kevin Dougherty 67-70-65_202 -8
Lee Hodges 70-65-68_203 -7
Adam Svensson 67-66-70_203 -7
Austin Smotherman 66-74-64_204 -6
David Kocher 71-65-68_204 -6
Paul Haley II 69-67-68_204 -6
Garrett Osborn 70-66-68_204 -6
Chad Ramey 69-66-69_204 -6
Max McGreevy 71-70-64_205 -5
Erik Barnes 74-65-66_205 -5
Ben Kohles 71-67-67_205 -5
Joshua Creel 73-64-68_205 -5
Brandon Crick 68-69-68_205 -5
Wade Binfield 67-69-69_205 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 67-69-69_205 -5
Davis Riley 72-68-66_206 -4
Mito Pereira 75-64-67_206 -4
Rico Hoey 67-70-69_206 -4
Taylor Montgomery 71-66-69_206 -4
Trey Mullinax 70-71-66_207 -3
Alex Chiarella 68-73-66_207 -3
Wes Roach 69-72-66_207 -3
Peyton White 71-69-67_207 -3
Josh Teater 73-67-67_207 -3
Andy Pope 70-69-68_207 -3
Julián Etulain 72-67-68_207 -3
Taylor Pendrith 69-67-71_207 -3
Brett Drewitt 74-67-67_208 -2
Tommy Gainey 69-72-67_208 -2
Chase Wright 72-69-67_208 -2
Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68_208 -2
Matt Oshrine 73-67-68_208 -2
Dylan Wu 71-68-69_208 -2
Harrison Endycott 70-68-70_208 -2
Steve Lewton 73-68-68_209 -1
Taylor Moore 73-68-68_209 -1
Harry Hall 72-69-68_209 -1
Joey Garber 68-71-70_209 -1
Scott Langley 71-66-72_209 -1
Brett Stegmaier 72-69-69_210 E
Roberto Díaz 73-66-71_210 E
Brandon Harkins 67-72-71_210 E
Alex Prugh 68-71-71_210 E
Martin Piller 73-65-72_210 E
Brett Coletta 74-67-70_211 +1
Steven Alker 67-74-70_211 +1
John VanDerLaan 70-69-72_211 +1
Steve LeBrun 71-68-72_211 +1
Dan McCarthy 69-68-74_211 +1
James Nicholas 73-68-71_212 +2
KK Limbhasut 71-69-72_212 +2
Ryan Sullivan 74-66-72_212 +2
Stephen Franken 72-68-72_212 +2
Greg Yates 69-70-73_212 +2
Paul Barjon 74-67-72_213 +3
Braden Thornberry 73-68-72_213 +3
Brian Campbell 72-67-74_213 +3
Steve Marino 69-72-73_214 +4
Nick Hardy 72-69-73_214 +4
Zecheng Dou 72-69-73_214 +4
