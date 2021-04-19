CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Region's vaccination numbers | Half of US adults recieved COVID-19 shot | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jockey dies in England 10 days after fall in race

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 7:05 AM

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — A jockey has died in the hospital 10 days after a fall in a race in England, the Injured Jockeys Fund said Monday.

Lorna Brooke, an amateur jockey who won 17 races in Britain and Ireland, had been hospitalized since falling in a jumping race in Taunton on April 8.

She was placed in an induced coma on Friday because of “various complications,” the Injured Jockeys Fund said, and died on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday,” the fund said. “Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.”

Brooke had been racing since 2001-02, often on horses trained by her mother, Susan Brooke.

