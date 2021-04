Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) THIRD ROUND First leg Thursday, March 11 Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0 Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2 Granada (Spain) 2, Molde (Norway) 0 Manchester United (England) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1 Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal (England) 3 Roma (Italy) 3, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 1 Tottenham (England) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0 Second leg Thursday, March 18 Arsenal (England) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal advanced on 3-2 aggregate Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, Tottenham (England) 0, Dinamo Zagreb advanced on 3-2 aggregate Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 2, Slavia Prague advanced on 3-1 aggregate AC Milan (Italy) 0, Manchester United (England) 1, Manchester United advanced on 2-1 aggregate Molde (Norway) 2, Granada (Spain) 1, Granada advanced on 3-2 aggregate Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Roma (Italy) 2, Roma advanced on 5-1 aggregate Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal advanced on 4-0 aggregate Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Ajax (Netherlands) 2, Ajax advanced on 5-0 aggregate ___ QUARTERFINALS First leg Thursday, April 8 Roma (Italy) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 1 Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1 Villarreal (Spain) 1, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0 Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0 Second leg Thursday, April 15 Manchester United (England) vs. Granada (Spain), 3 p.m. Roma (Italy) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m. Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), 3 p.m. ___ SEMIFINALS April 29 and May 6 Granada-Manchester United winner vs. Ajax-Roma winner Arsenal-Slavia Prague winner vs. Dinamo Zagreb-Villarreal winner ___ CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, May 26 At Gdasnk, Poland Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.