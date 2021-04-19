All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66 173 133 Indy 48 27 17 4 0 58 139 136 Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148 Greenville 51 23 16 9 3 58 147 154 South Carolina 48 21 15 8 4 54 141 153 Jacksonville 46 21 19 3 3 48 123 134 Wheeling 46 16 24 5 1 38 138 160

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 30 18 8 3 1 40 103 79 Wichita 50 30 15 4 1 65 144 128 Allen 47 29 15 2 1 61 157 132 Utah 49 21 17 5 6 53 140 157 Rapid City 50 24 22 3 1 52 148 160 Tulsa 51 23 21 5 2 53 116 136 Kansas City 50 21 21 6 2 50 137 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.