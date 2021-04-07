Detroit hosts Nashville following shootout victory

Nashville Predators (21-18-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-22-6, eighth in the Central Division) Detroit; Thursday,…

Nashville Predators (21-18-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-22-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Nashville after the Predators beat Detroit 3-2 in a shootout.

The Red Wings are 13-22-6 against division opponents. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Robby Fabbri leads the team with 10 total goals.

The Predators are 21-18-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks 29th in the Nhl with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek has 22 total points for the Red Wings, two goals and 20 assists. Adam Erne has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-eight in 33 games this season. Eeli Tolvanen has six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .953 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (undisclsoed).

Predators: Alexandre Carrier: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Forsberg: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.