CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 13 8 .619 _
Tampa Bay 10 10 .500
Toronto 9 10 .474 3
Baltimore 8 11 .421 4
New York 8 11 .421 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 11 7 .611 _
Chicago 10 9 .526
Cleveland 8 10 .444 3
Minnesota 7 11 .389 4
Detroit 7 13 .350 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3
Houston 9 10 .474
Texas 9 11 .450 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 8 7 .533 _
Atlanta 9 10 .474 1
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 1
Miami 8 11 .421 2
Washington 7 10 .412 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 _
Chicago 10 9 .526 1
Cincinnati 9 10 .474 2
St. Louis 9 10 .474 2
Pittsburgh 9 11 .450

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 6 .700 _
San Francisco 13 7 .650 1
San Diego 12 10 .545 3
Arizona 9 11 .450 5
Colorado 7 12 .368

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5, Miami 3

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up