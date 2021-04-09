All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Boston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Oakland
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Miami
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
Friday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-1) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.