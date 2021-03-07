CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
West Brom slips closer to relegation with draw vs Newcastle

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 9:13 AM

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich slipped further toward regelation from the Premier League after a dull 0-0 draw with relegation rival Newcastle on Sunday.

The Baggies are eight points from safety while Newcastle moved up to 16th place.

Mbaye Diagne missed West Brom’s best chances while home goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denied Joe Willock.

A point is unlikely to take much heat off Steve Bruce and Newcastle, which has won just twice in its last 15 games and continues to lack inspiration without the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

