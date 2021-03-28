CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Panthers' Ekblad taken off…

Panthers’ Ekblad taken off ice on stretcher with leg injury

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a left leg injury midway through the second period against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

An aircast was applied to Ekblad’s left leg. Minutes earlier, Ekblad got caught up with Stars defenseman Esa Lindell in the corner following a hit from Lindell.

Ekblad has 11 goals this season, tied for the most among NHL defensemen. He scored the winning goal in overtime Saturday night against the Stars.

The Panthers were already playing their third straight game without captain Aleksander Barkov, sidelined with a lower body injury, and Patric Hornqvist, who is expected to miss a week with an undisclosed injury.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up