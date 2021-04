Miami Open Results

Thursday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami…

Thursday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $3,343,785

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-5, ret.

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 2-0, ret.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-0.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, walkover.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (30), Russia, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-0, 6-4.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Madison Keys (18), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Johanna Konta (17), Britain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Angelique Kerber (24), Germany, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-0, 6-0.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-0, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Coco Gauff (31), United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

John Isner and Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (6), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Andreja Klepac and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 10-6.

Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan (6), China, def. Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.