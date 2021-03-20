CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Sports » Karatsev beats Harris 6-3,…

Karatsev beats Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win Dubai Championships

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Wild card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Karatsev saved the two break points he faced to win in 1 hour, 15 minutes, becoming the third Russian champion this season. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the others.

The 42nd-ranked Karatsev has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year. He beat top-seeded Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in their semifinal on Saturday, when he claimed his fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the hard-court tournament.

Harris was also going for his first title after becoming the first qualifier to reach the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NAPA report details path forward for OPM, but advocates worry it'll be easily forgotten

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up