CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Justin Harding holds on…

Justin Harding holds on to win Kenya Open

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Justin Harding held on to his overnight lead to win the European Tour’s Kenya Open by two shots with a 5-under 66 in the final round on Sunday.

The South African had a two-shot overnight lead and didn’t relinquish that to claim his second tour title. He finished 21 under overall.

Harding had three birdies and an eagle but crucially didn’t drop a shot all day.

The closest he came to being caught was when playing partner Kurt Kitayama of the United States briefly cut Harding’s lead to one shot midway through the final round.

Kitayama had two eagles on the final day — at the par-5 Nos. 6 and 12 — but still finished with a 66 for second place.

Connor Syme was two further shots back in third on 17 under after closing with a 64. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (63) was another shot back in fourth.

Harding won the 2019 Qatar Masters, and he finished in a tie for second when the Kenya Open made its debut on the European Tour in 2019.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up