All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|24
|9
|0
|2
|50
|129
|89
|Indy
|34
|23
|9
|2
|0
|48
|107
|86
|Greenville
|35
|16
|10
|7
|2
|41
|103
|107
|Orlando
|33
|17
|12
|3
|1
|38
|94
|100
|Jacksonville
|31
|14
|13
|1
|3
|32
|77
|86
|South Carolina
|33
|13
|12
|6
|2
|34
|88
|105
|Wheeling
|33
|8
|20
|5
|0
|21
|87
|118
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|15
|10
|2
|2
|1
|23
|51
|32
|Wichita
|36
|22
|9
|4
|1
|49
|108
|90
|Allen
|32
|20
|10
|2
|0
|42
|109
|89
|Utah
|35
|15
|11
|4
|5
|39
|107
|118
|Tulsa
|35
|17
|15
|2
|1
|37
|78
|88
|Kansas City
|33
|13
|13
|5
|2
|33
|81
|93
|Rapid City
|38
|17
|18
|2
|1
|37
|108
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 1
Greenville 5, Florida 3
South Carolina 2, Fort Wayne 1
Wichita 3, Wheeling 2
Allen 3, Tulsa 0
Indy 2, Kansas City 1
Utah 5, Rapid City 4
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
