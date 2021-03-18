CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84
Indy 33 22 9 2 0 46 105 85
Orlando 32 17 11 3 1 38 93 95
Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104
South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104
Jacksonville 30 13 13 1 3 30 72 85
Wheeling 32 8 19 5 0 21 85 115

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30
Wichita 35 21 9 4 1 47 105 88
Allen 31 19 10 2 0 40 106 89
Tulsa 34 17 14 2 1 37 78 85
Utah 34 14 11 4 5 37 102 114
Kansas City 32 13 13 4 2 32 80 91
Rapid City 37 17 18 2 0 36 104 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 2

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 3, Indy 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

