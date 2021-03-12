CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 33 23 8 0 2 48 123 82
Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81
Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 89 87
Greenville 33 14 10 7 2 37 92 101
South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104
Jacksonville 28 12 12 1 3 28 64 77
Wheeling 30 8 17 5 0 21 82 109

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 13 9 1 2 1 21 47 28
Wichita 32 20 7 4 1 45 99 79
Allen 28 18 9 1 0 37 98 77
Utah 32 13 11 3 5 34 93 108
Tulsa 31 14 14 2 1 31 68 80
Kansas City 30 13 13 3 1 30 75 84
Rapid City 35 15 18 2 0 32 97 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 1

Allen 6, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

Armed services taking deep dive into training accidents, mitigation strategies

OPM readying new guidance to help agencies plan for post-pandemic telework changes

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up