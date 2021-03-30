CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103
Indy 39 25 11 3 0 53 122 108
Orlando 38 20 14 3 1 44 114 116
Greenville 40 18 12 8 2 46 116 125
South Carolina 38 17 13 6 2 42 111 120
Jacksonville 36 15 15 3 3 36 90 104
Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 20 12 5 2 1 27 64 47
Wichita 42 25 12 4 1 55 125 110
Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107
Utah 40 18 13 4 5 45 120 134
Kansas City 39 16 15 6 2 40 102 113
Tulsa 41 19 18 3 1 42 92 106
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

