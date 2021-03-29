All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|28
|10
|0
|2
|58
|149
|103
|Indy
|39
|25
|11
|3
|0
|53
|122
|108
|Orlando
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|114
|116
|Greenville
|40
|18
|12
|8
|2
|46
|116
|125
|South Carolina
|38
|17
|13
|6
|2
|42
|111
|120
|Jacksonville
|36
|15
|15
|3
|3
|36
|90
|104
|Wheeling
|38
|10
|23
|5
|0
|25
|109
|137
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|64
|47
|Wichita
|42
|25
|12
|4
|1
|55
|125
|110
|Allen
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|46
|125
|107
|Utah
|40
|18
|13
|4
|5
|45
|120
|134
|Kansas City
|39
|16
|15
|6
|2
|40
|102
|113
|Tulsa
|41
|19
|18
|3
|1
|42
|92
|106
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|128
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville 4, Jacksonville 3
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3
Utah 2, Tulsa 1
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2
Wichita 3, Kansas City 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.