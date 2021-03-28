CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103
Indy 38 24 11 3 0 51 119 106
Orlando 37 20 13 3 1 44 111 112
Greenville 39 17 12 8 2 44 112 122
South Carolina 37 16 13 6 2 40 107 117
Jacksonville 35 15 14 3 3 36 87 100
Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 44
Wichita 41 24 12 4 1 53 122 110
Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107
Utah 39 17 13 4 5 43 118 133
Kansas City 38 16 14 6 2 40 102 110
Tulsa 40 19 18 2 1 41 91 104
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Wheeling 3

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Rapid City 6, Allen 4

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 6, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up