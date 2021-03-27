All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103 Indy 38 24 11 3 0 51 119 106 Orlando 37 20 13 3 1 44 111 112 Greenville 39 17 12 8 2 44 112 122 South Carolina 37 16 13 6 2 40 107 117 Jacksonville 35 15 14 3 3 36 87 100 Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 44 Wichita 41 24 12 4 1 53 122 110 Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107 Utah 39 17 13 4 5 43 118 133 Kansas City 38 16 14 6 2 40 102 110 Tulsa 40 19 18 2 1 41 91 104 Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Florida 5, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 0

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 6, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Wheeling 3

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Rapid City 6, Allen 4

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 6, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

