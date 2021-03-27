All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|28
|10
|0
|2
|58
|149
|103
|Indy
|38
|24
|11
|3
|0
|51
|119
|106
|Orlando
|37
|20
|13
|3
|1
|44
|111
|112
|Greenville
|39
|17
|12
|8
|2
|44
|112
|122
|South Carolina
|37
|16
|13
|6
|2
|40
|107
|117
|Jacksonville
|35
|15
|14
|3
|3
|36
|87
|100
|Wheeling
|38
|10
|23
|5
|0
|25
|109
|137
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|62
|44
|Wichita
|41
|24
|12
|4
|1
|53
|122
|110
|Allen
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|46
|125
|107
|Utah
|39
|17
|13
|4
|5
|43
|118
|133
|Kansas City
|38
|16
|14
|6
|2
|40
|102
|110
|Tulsa
|40
|19
|18
|2
|1
|41
|91
|104
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|128
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1
Orlando 6, South Carolina 3
Florida 5, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 0
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 6, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Utah 1
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 6, Orlando 3
Florida 5, Wheeling 3
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Rapid City 6, Allen 4
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 6, Tulsa 3
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
