All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|26
|9
|0
|2
|54
|137
|92
|Indy
|36
|24
|10
|2
|0
|50
|117
|98
|Orlando
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|102
|103
|Greenville
|37
|16
|11
|8
|2
|42
|106
|115
|South Carolina
|35
|15
|12
|6
|2
|38
|98
|108
|Jacksonville
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|80
|94
|Wheeling
|35
|9
|21
|5
|0
|23
|98
|125
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|54
|42
|Wichita
|38
|23
|10
|4
|1
|51
|115
|101
|Allen
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|44
|114
|94
|Utah
|36
|15
|12
|4
|5
|39
|107
|125
|Tulsa
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|83
|93
|Kansas City
|35
|14
|13
|6
|2
|36
|93
|103
|Rapid City
|39
|18
|18
|2
|1
|39
|115
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.