All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 37 26 9 0 2 54 137 92 Indy 36 24 10 2 0 50 117 98 Orlando 35 19 12 3 1 42 102 103 Greenville 37 16 11 8 2 42 106 115 South Carolina 35 15 12 6 2 38 98 108 Jacksonville 33 14 14 2 3 33 80 94 Wheeling 35 9 21 5 0 23 98 125

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 17 10 4 2 1 23 54 42 Wichita 38 23 10 4 1 51 115 101 Allen 34 21 11 2 0 44 114 94 Utah 36 15 12 4 5 39 107 125 Tulsa 37 18 16 2 1 39 83 93 Kansas City 35 14 13 6 2 36 93 103 Rapid City 39 18 18 2 1 39 115 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

