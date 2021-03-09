CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 6:18 PM

All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1

Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund advanced on 5-4 aggregate

Juventus 3, Porto (Portugal) 2, 4-4 aggregate, Porto advanced on 2-1 away goals

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

