CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Blues activate right wing…

Blues activate right wing Tarasenko from injured reserve

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have activated Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. The forward has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last August.

Tarasenko is expected to be in the lineup when the Blues face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The 29-year old right wing has had three shoulder surgeries over the past three years. The last two were the result of him dislocating the shoulder during an Oct. 24, 2019, game against the Kings. He returned when the NHL season restarted but played only two games in the series against Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble before aggravating the injury.

Tarasenko — a five-time 30-goal scorer — has 214 goals and 428 points since entering the league in 2012. The Blues have won four straight and are a point behind Vegas in the West Division. To add Tarasenko to the lineup, defenseman Colton Parayko was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up